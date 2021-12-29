Betty White is preparing to mark a big milestone when she celebrates her 100th birthday on Jan. 17.

In honour of the occasion, White is featured on the cover of the latest issue of People, and discusses her longtime flirtation with former co-star Ryan Reynolds.

More than a decade after the two appeared together alongside Sandra Bullock in the 2009 comedy “The Proposal”, White joked about Reynolds’ crush on her her.

“I’ve heard Ryan can’t get over his thing for me, but Robert Redford is The One,” she admitted, insisting her enduring crush on Redford hasn’t diminished over the years.

In the new People cover story, Reynolds declared that he’s been a fan “for as long as I can remember.”

“I heard that scripts for ‘Golden Girls’ were only 35 pages, which makes sense because so many of the laughs come from Betty simply looking at her castmates,” said Reynolds, who joked that White is “a typical Capricorn. Sleeps all day. Out all night boozing and snacking on men.”

Bullock, who also co-starred with White in “The Proposal”, admitted she’s in awe of White’s “ridiculous” comedic timing.

“Timing isn’t easy in comedy, because you have to navigate other people’s timing. Betty pivots like I have never seen, making it look seamless,” she said. “The rest of us just remain silent and pray we’re not cut out of the scene.”