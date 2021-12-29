Snoop Dogg and Kevin Hart bid farewell to 2021 by sharing their hilarious reactions to viral videos.

The duo closed out the year with “2021 and Done With Snoop Dogg & Kevin Hart,” a 75-minute special, produced by Hart’s LOL Studios and Snoop Dogg’s Snoopadelic Films, which premiered Tuesday, December 28 on Peacock.

Reprising their roles behind the same desk used in their Peacock summer hit “Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart & Snoop Dogg,” the comedy duo provided unfiltered takes on everything from pop culture to social media, politics and sports, all with their signature humour and charm.

Hart introduced a new segment called “Viral Overload,” to which Snoop Dogg added: “This past summer Kevin and I covered the Olympics, and some of those clips went viral. But shortly after the Olympics, a new trend popped up on social media: The ‘Hood Olympics.'”

The amateur ‘home videos’ showed people attempting to balance on crates before falling off.

The special is described as “an edgy, insightful and hilarious retrospective of a year that began with so much promise, but mostly turned into a sequel of the sh*t show that was 2020.”