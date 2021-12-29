Katy Perry’s new Vegas show will be larger than life — literally.

The singer gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at her Las Vegas Residency show “PLAY” on “Good Morning America” with Kaylee Hartung.

“A lot of my shows have been figuratively larger than life, but I play a doll in this show so everything is three times the size of me. It’s ‘Honey, I Shrunk the Kids’ meets ‘Pee-wee’s Playhouse’,” she explains as she references the 1989 family comedy in which Rick Moranis plays a scientist who accidentally shrinks his children.

READ MORE: Katy Perry Says She And Orlando Bloom ‘Tell Each Other The Truth’ When It Comes To Their Fashion Choices

LARGER THAN LIFE: Pop superstar @katyperry takes us behind the scenes of her new residency in Sin City!#Play @KayleeHartunghttps://t.co/LfDV6B2Ofp pic.twitter.com/DuKDwt4x6j — Good Morning America (@GMA) December 29, 2021

She then takes Hartung on a tour of her “playhouse” set showing her everything from her gigantic bathtub to her huge toilet.

“And here’s our toilet! Can’t miss it, and if you have problem – you can always plunge it out!” Perry jokes.

The singer is giving fans another sneak peek of her show by revealing her entire setlist on Instagram.

The singer captions the post, “TOMORROW you can officially come to ✨♥️🌈 PERRY PLAYLAND🌈♥️✨ Where you can come and sing along to so many of your favorite songs! 🎶 #PLAY🍄”.

READ MORE: Katy Perry ‘Thanks’ Olivia Rodrigo’s Music For Making Her Feel Old

In the video, Perry writes out her entire set list by hand on a notepad from the Resorts World Las Vegas hotel, where her show will be held, while her track “When I’m Gone” plays.

A lot has changed for the “Hot N Cold” singer since the last time she went on tour in 2018, one of the biggest changes being the birth of her daughter.

“Between then and now, I’ve been able to have a baby, which changed my life,” she shares.

READ MORE: Katy Perry Dresses As A COVID-19 Vaccine For Halloween, Poses Next To ‘Dr. DILF’ Orlando Bloom

“It brought me balance and perspective, and priority — and so much joy,” says Perry. “Everything I was looking for in my life, I found when I met her.”

Perry shares 1-year-old Daisy Dove with her fiancé Orlando Bloom.

“PLAY” begins on Dec. 29 and is scheduled for shows through to March 2022.