Marisa Tomei says she wanted her “Spider-Man: No Way Home” character to be a lesbian in the movie.

The 57-year-old actress who plays Aunt May in the movie told Geeks Of Color in an interview she felt that her Marvel Cinematic Universe character “should just be with a woman” because Ben (Parker) was gone.

“There was a moment, where I felt that May — maybe she should just be with a woman because Ben is gone,” said Tomei. “And who should she be with?”

Tomei went on to explain how she thought producer Amy Pascal could portray Aunt May’s love interest, but was shut down.

“And we were kind of talking about it. And so I actually really wanted Amy Pascal from Sony to be my girlfriend!’ she recalled.

“I was like, ‘No one even has to know, Amy. I’ll just be in a scene and you’ll be over there. And I’ll just be like ‘Hey!’ It’ll just be a subtle thing.”

However, Tomei added, “No one went for it at the time.”

Marisa’s revelation was met with division, as fans took to Twitter with their views.

One fan wrote, “Not gonna lie, this would’ve been awesome. We were deprived of cool lesbian Aunt May and that is the biggest mistake of the entire franchise right there.”

Another added, “actors are always trying change up scripts. They are a writers nightmare.”