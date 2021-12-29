Fans of “Sex and the City” who’ve been watching the new HBO Max revival “And Just Like That…” may have noticed that Kristin Davis’ character, Charlotte, has been behaving strangely, particularly in the recently aired fourth episode.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Davis discussed a scene in which Charlotte — having realized she needs to have a “more diverse friendship circle” — entices a BIPOC neighbour to “pop in” to a dinner party to which she’s invited her new Black friend Lisa Todd Wexley (Nicole Ari Parker).

“In terms of her freaking out, I felt really nervous about the [scene with the] neighbour, and that [Charlotte] would seem like a fully insane human being,” she said.

READ MORE: Kristin Davis Admits She’s ‘Angry’ About Ageist Scrutiny Of ‘And Just Like That…’ Cast: ‘F*** You People’

“I’ve already had to deal with a lot of these issues because I have Black children,” said Davis of daughter Gemma and son Wilson, whom she adopted in 2011 and 2018, respectively.

“A lot of this is very, very familiar to me in terms of my friends and my family and different people around me, where maybe that was something that they had to deal with,” Davis added.

“I loved to hear [writer] Keli [Goff]‘s point of view, and I loved to hear Nicole’s point of view because we’re trying to make something that is relatable to all. I always trust [producer] Michael Patrick [King] in terms of knowing how Charlotte would or would not react, and he always modulates me if I’m in any way off.”

READ MORE: ‘And Just Like That’ Cast Talk Bringing ‘Sex And The City’ Back To Life For A New Era In Roundtable Conversation

While race wasn’t an issue explored in the original series, Davis feels it’s important that it be tackled in “And Just Like That…”

“It’s something that’s very important to me. I felt that if we have this opportunity that we should take it, and we do. It’s been a joy, and our new writers and our new actors have just been mind-bogglingly brilliant and wonderful, and they have so many ideas,” said Davis. “We talked about which artists [should be featured] for months and months. Because you have to go through the artist and the agent [to get the rights], and it’s a process. We really wanted to be current and on point, but also we had to make sure that [the pieces] were available to us. So it was a whole thing. We stressed about it because we wanted to be good, and we wanted to be real. Charlotte really means well, as we know, but she’s not perfect by any means.”

READ MORE: ‘And Just Like That…’ Says Goodbye To Willie Garson’s Beloved Character Stanford Blatch In Emotional Episode

According to Davis, she also consulted extensively with Parker. “I loved her input in all things, but especially the scene that we have later where we’re having coffee and we talk about [the dinner parties]. That was a very, very important scene for us, and a scene that changed, I don’t know, possibly 10 times,” she explained. “We were really trying to get it right, get the right tone, the proper gravitas, but also the fact that these are just two people coming together. It’s not easy to do.”