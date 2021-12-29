Click to share this via email

Explore the heart and soul of “The Book of Boba Fett”.

The official “Star Wars” YouTube channel released a short featurette for Disney’s new Disney+ series “The Book of Boba Fett”. The video, titled “Being Boba Fett”, features actor Temuera Morrison, and filmmakers Dave Filoni and Robert Rodriguez.

“It was an exciting comeback,” Morrison said of reprising his character from “The Mandalorian” series. “It’s wearing that armour that gives you a sense of power.”

“He brings all sides of himself when he plays the character,” Rodriguez said. “And I think audiences are going to be surprised just how likable this character is because of Tem.”

“The Book of Boba Fett” premiered on Dec. 29 and will conclude its seven-episode season one run on Feb. 9.