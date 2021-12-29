Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, and Adam McKay attend the "Don't Look Up" World Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 05, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Netflix)

An eagle-eyed fan of the star-studded disaster movie “Don’t Look Up” has spotted what looks like a behind-the-scenes shot of the film crew in the background of a scene.

Released on Netflix on Dec. 24, the highly anticipated Adam McKay comedy — which features Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jonah Hill — follows two astronomers as they attempt to warn the world about a potentially disastrous comet that will destroy Earth. The movie has already taken off and earned four 2022 Golden Globe nominations, including Best Picture — Musical or Comedy.

Two days after its small-screen release, TikTok user Ben Köhler shared a clip from the movie, which included a couple of frames featuring the film’s on-set crew within the shot. “So, hey guys, I was just watching Don’t Look Up,” he said during the Dec. 26 video. “And at one hour, 28 minutes and 10 seconds, it looks like you can see the whole film crew standing here, for like three or four frames.”

In the clip, which Ben captioned with the word “oopsy,” he continued, “They’re like, ‘Oh, they probably won’t notice that.’ Yup.”

The film’s director, Adam McKay, took to Twitter to save the day by clarifying the mistake was actually intentional.

“Good eye!” McKay tweeted, quote tweeting the article. “We left that blip of the crew in on purpose to commemorate the strange filming experience.”