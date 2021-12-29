Katy Perry and Alesso are here right now with “When I’m Gone”.

Perry and Alesso collaborated for the first time on a new track released on Wednesday. “When I’m Gone” comes equipped with a lyric video ahead of the pair’s official music video premiering in two weeks.

thank yew @AppleMusic for making @Alesso and me the cover of New Music Daily (+ giving me another excuse to chat with one of my favs @zanelowe 😊) go to https://t.co/5NnzkrJHH8 to hear the convo! pic.twitter.com/GCohkSrUlA — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) December 29, 2021

“When it comes to my music videos we all know I like to push the boundaries and myself, and create unique opportunities for my fans to see them,” Perry said, per Just Jared.

“ESPN and especially College GameDay hold a special place in my heart, so partnering with Alesso to become the first artists to ever debut a global music video within a live event on ESPN made for a perfect and natural pairing.”

Alesso was just as ecstatic with the song’s release.

“I’m so thrilled that ‘When I’m Gone’ is finally out,” Alesso added. “We’ve been waiting the whole year to share it with all of you. I’m honoured to collaborate with Katy on such an amazing dance record and with ESPN to become the first artists to premiere our music video at halftime of the College Football Playoff National Championship.

“I loved working with her and think this song and video came out super special.”

The official music video for “When I’m Gone” will premiere on Jan. 10.