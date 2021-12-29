Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Trevor Noah headed home for the holidays this season, and he brought company.

The comedian shared a photo from the vacation to his native South Africa, accompanied by his rumoured flame Minka Kelly.

He captioned the post: “Happy Birthday @xolisadyeshana . May your laugh always be loud, maybe your stories always be long, and may your friends always be good looking. 🥰”

READ MORE: Trevor Noah Returning To Host The 2022 Grammy Awards

The photo features Noah and Kelly at the birthday party of his best friend Xolisa Dyeshana, in his hometown of Johannesburg.

This marks the first time he’s ever posted a photo of Kelly on his social media.

READ MORE: Trevor Noah Says South Africa Travel Ban Due To Omicron Variant Is ‘Total Bulls**t’

The two reportedly began dating in 2020, but broke up in the summer of 2021. They have recently been spotted together again in St. Barts and New York City.

“Things are going well between them. They are taking things slowly,” a source told E! News. “They really like each other but needed to take a step back and slow things down.”

“They are just enjoying going on dates and seeing what happens,” the source added.