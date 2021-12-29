Ice Cube is hitting back at critics who claim he shortchanged actors who appeared in his hit movie, “Friday.”

Cube lashed out on Twitter, responding to a Faizon Love interview, claiming he was only paid $2,500 to play Big Worm in the “Friday.” Others piled on accusing the rapper of “robbing his own people.”

Ice Cube blasted back, saying, “I didn’t rob no f***in body.” He pointed out it was a low-budget flick, costing $2.3 mil to make, and pointed out Faizon worked 1 to 2 days on the movie during the 20-day shoot.

I didn’t rob no fuckin body. The 1995 Friday movie cost $2.3m to make. Shot it in 20 days. Fazion worked 1 day, maybe 2. All the actors got paid scale to do the movie. They could’ve simple said “No” but they didn’t. So miss me with that shit… https://t.co/2K1dUFZ489 — Ice Cube (@icecube) December 29, 2021

One Twitter user brought up a rumor that Chris Tucker quit over money, to which Cube denied. “We were ready to pay Chris Tucker $10-12m to do ‘Next Friday’ but he turned us down for religious reasons. He didn’t want to cuss or smoke weed on camera anymore,” he tweeted.

Tucker confirmed the claims in November, when he told All Urban Central, “Back then, I gotta tell you, one of the reasons why I didn’t do the second one was because of the weed.”

We were ready to pay Chris Tucker $10-12m to do Next Friday but he turned us down for religious reasons. He didn’t want to cuss or smoke weed on camera anymore. https://t.co/1pfo1FHWzp — Ice Cube (@icecube) December 29, 2021

Tucker continued: “That movie became a phenomenon. I don’t want everybody smoking weed and I never really told people this because I kind of forgot about it, but it was one of the reasons why I didn’t do it. Because I said, ‘I don’t wanna represent everybody smoking weed.’ And that’s one of the reasons why I said ‘Nah.’ I didn’t wanna keep doing that character. It probably was good for me because it kept me moving to the next phase and next movies.”