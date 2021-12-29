Emma Watson and Rupert Grint are synonymous with the “Harry Potter” movies, but both stars considered parting ways with the franchise.

Watson and Grint open about their “Harry Potter” experiences at the upcoming “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary” reunion. Grint often wondered “what life would be like if I called it a day,” but he was not the only “Harry Potter” lead who found superstardom taxing.

“You were considering pulling out, I’ve never really spoken to you about that,” Grint says to Watson, via Decider.

“Yeah. I think I was scared,” Watson replies. “I don’t know if you ever felt like it got to a tipping point where you were like, this is kind of forever now… The fame thing had finally hit home in a big way.”

Co-star Tom Felton pointed out how much pressure weighed on Watson’s shoulders as the franchise’s only female lead.

“People definitely forget what she took on and how gracefully she did it,” Felton says at the reunion. “Dan and Rupert, they had each other. I had my cronies, whereas Emma was not only younger, she was by herself.”

“Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts” premieres on New Year’s Day.