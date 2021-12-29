Lizzo is getting in on a viral trend on TikTok – and it tastes pretty weird.

The platform is no stranger to weird food combinations, but the newest one, mustard and Oreos, is leaving Lizzo puzzled.

The Grammy-winning artist shares the video with the caption: “Tiktok made me try mustard & oreos”.

Dressed in a casual cheetah-print t-shirt and beanie, the dressed-down singer squirts the mustard over the Oreos with a stoic face. She eats the first one with a slightly puzzled expression before surprisingly, going back for a second. This time she spreads the condiment on the cream filling.

Lizzo is very active on the platform, usually posting a new video every few days. She often shares videos of her vegan meal prep.