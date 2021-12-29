“House of Gucci” is the next movie on Paris Hilton’s to-watch list, but she can’t get to it right now.

The actress asked her followers on Dec. 29 for great romance movie recommendations, writing, “What are the best romantic movies? 🥰🤔🎥”

READ MORE: Paris Hilton Congratulates Lindsay Lohan On Engagement, Opens Up About ‘Holy Trinity’ Photo

What are the best romantic movies? 🥰🤔 🎥 — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) December 29, 2021

She got a variety of suggestions such as the 2019 romantic drama “Five Feet Apart” starring Mikki Daughtry and Tobias Iaconis – which she responded to with “Just watched trailer. This looks so good and sad 🥺😣”, and the 2014 film “The Fault in Our Stars” with Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort – which she’s seen before and responded, “I’ve watched this film 5 times. So sad and amazing!🥺 😢 🥰”.

When a fan suggested the 2021 Lady Gaga feature “House of Gucci”, Hilton mentioned she couldn’t watch it.

She explained, “I want to watch it. But it’s only playing in Movie theatres and I’m on my honeymoon on a private island.”

READ MORE: Paris Hilton Reveals Sister Nicky Hilton’s Bridesmaid Dresses Were ‘Brutal’

I want to watch it. But it’s only playing in Movie theatres and I’m on my honeymoon on a private island. https://t.co/5M1yGVNVGL — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) December 29, 2021

The actress tied the knot with Carter Reum on Nov. 11 in a recorded event and is now spending their honeymoon in Bora Bora together, reports People.

“House of Gucci” is a biopic which sees Gaga in the role of Patrizia Reggiani, who infamously plotted the assassination of her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver). The film was released on Nov. 24.