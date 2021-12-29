David Henrie and his wife Maria Cahill are welcoming baby number three to the family.

He shared the news to Instagram during the festivities for his son’s first birthday.

He captioned the post: “Maria and I were really racking our brains on what to get our son James for his first birthday… #3 #bigbrother”

READ MORE: David Henrie & Wife Maria Cahill Welcome Arrival Of Their ‘Christmas Baby’

The post featured Henrie and his wife Maria celebrating James’ first birthday with his 2-year-old sister Pia in a blue-themed party. What’s notable are the shirts the two were wearing which say “Big BROtheR” and “BIG SISTER”.

The “Wizards of Waverly Place” actor revealed in his Instagram Stories that he and his wife have been struggling to conceive.

“As I sit here overlooking the ocean I am a bit overwhelmed with gratitude for how awesome my wife has been the past couple years,” he said. “Christmas Day 2019 my wife suffered her 4th miscarriage and thought from then on that Christmas would be a day of mourning… However, God had other plans… Christmas Day 2020 she gave birth naturally to my son James.”

READ MORE: Selena Gomez And David Henrie Reunite At Virtual Premiere Of ‘This Is The Year’

David Henrie – Photo: Instagram/@davidhenrie

He continued, “Now this past year she suffered yet another miscarriage, our 5th. I’m proud of her because she did what needed to be done to heal, and now we’ve been given another chance with our 3rd child and we are hopefully clear of miscarriage danger.”

Henrie hoped to inspire others who might be suffering in silence over the grief of miscarriage.

READ MORE: David Henrie Reveals His & Selena Gomez’s Reboot Idea For ‘Wizards Of Waverly Place’

“If anyone is struggling with miscarriage there are organizations out there to help you like @lifeperspectivesofficial and others,” he added. “A lot of people don’t talk about miscarriage, but it’s real and it’s traumatizing in ways you may not even be aware. Pls reach out for help. And always knows your little angels above you are smiling down upon you.”