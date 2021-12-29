With “This Is Us” coming to an end, the cast of the hit drama are looking back.

In a new preview of the sixth and final season, stars Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley and Susan Kelechi Watson open up about their experience with the show.

“It’s so wild to be a part of a show that means so much to so many people,” Moore says. “I hope the show is remembered fondly. I hope that people find the parallels between their lives and what they’re seeing on the show. That, to me, is sort of what makes it so special.”

Brown adds that there has been “a multitude of gorgeous moments that have transpired over the past six years,” and Ventimiglia says he hopes “people take away from the show what we’ve all experienced” with “this idea of family.”

“‘This Is Us’ is always going to be the show that showed us who we are,” Watson says. “I think that people feel like that’s really special.”

And despite the show ending, Metz believe it will “be a show that people can go back and watch” years into the future. “I hope that it’s a show that lasts forever.”

Hartley earnestly says, “I just seriously doubt there will ever be another group of people to film a television show or to do anything, really, that are that special. How lucky am I?”

As for the choice to bring the show to a close now, Brown reminds fans, “To leave while you’ll still be missed, that’s a good thing.”

The final 18-episode season of “This Is Us” premieres Jan. 4, 2022.