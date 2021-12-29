A member of the Queen’s Guard is facing criticism over viral video in which he collided with a young boy in his marching path.

The video, posted to TikTok, shows two members of the Guard marching at the Tower of London.

“Make way!” one of the guards proclaims, and then moments later one of them bumps into the boy, trampling over him to the shock of onlookers.

“My sister went to London; first day in,” the TikTok user wrote in the caption.

“The Guardsmen on duty warned members of the public that a patrol was approaching but the child, unfortunately, ran out in front of the soldier unexpectedly,” a U.K. Ministry of Defence spokesperson told The Daily Mail. “The soldier tried to step over the child and continued on his duty. Following the incident, the soldier checked on the child and was reassured that all was well.”

Some in the comments on the video defended the guard, with one person writing, “Watch all these ppl get pressed about the royal guards doing their job. You don’t move? You get trampled. Easy.”

Another user responded, “To all the people saying they’re just doing their job. If your job involves trampling children therein lies the problem.”