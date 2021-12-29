Jennifer Garner’s latest foray into cooking was an eventful affair.

On the latest episode of her “Pretend Cooking Show” on Instagram, the “13 Going on 30” star makes Ina Garten’s beef bourguignon recipe.

READ MORE: Jennifer Garner Bathes ‘Befouled’ Cat Moose After He ‘Pooped His Pants’

“I don’t know when I started making @inagarten’s beef bourguignon (from Barefoot in Paris) for Christmas, it was long enough ago that the smell of this perfect stew makes me feel happy, cozy, and relaxed,” Garner wrote in the caption, adding: “(until I almost lit the kitchen on fire—Ina would never 😬!).”

The fiery moment happens in the video when Garner tries to burn off the Cognac she has just added to the pot, only she had doubled the amount of alcohol called for in the recipe.

When she lights it, the alcohol bursts into a ball of flames that almost reaches her ceiling.

“A thousand pardons,” Garner says, as the flames die down. “Don’t double the Cognac.”

She laughs, “Can you believe that just happened? That was wild!”

READ MORE: Jennifer Garner Hosts The White House Christmas Special In Style

But despite Garner thinking Garten would be above such accidents, the Food Network host admitted in the comments, “I almost set the kitchen on fire every time!”

Garten added, “Happy New Year!!! Love you.”