Emma Hernan is single and happy.

Appearing this week on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast, the “Selling Sunset” addressed rumours that she has rekindled her romance with ex Peter Cornell.

“That is 100 per cent false,” Hernan said. “And what’s so funny about that is the person that is trying to make that story even a story is you-know-who. It’s so ridiculous. I mean, absolutely ridiculous to be honest with you.”

Hernan and co-star Christine Quinn both dated Cornell, who is also an Oppenheim Group member, in the past, leading to some serious drama on the show between the two women.

Recently, a photo of Hernan out with Cornell and some other friends was spread around on social media, leading to rumours of a new romantic relationship between them.

“We have a friendship, we work together in a business setting,” Hernan said of Cornell, and claimed, “Christine took a picture of me and my ex at a group setting. Not everyone knows that, but the picture that’s out there, at a group setting—it’s me, my ex, his [friend] and another girlfriend of ours—Christine took that picture of us and gave it to people. So, fun fact for the day.”

Hernan continued, “I mean, she was there with her husband. We saw her there…I mean, if you’re taking pictures of your ex when you’re with your husband, clearly something is wrong.”

As for her current relationship status, the reality star said, “I am 100 per cent single. We are friends. If I choose to spend time with [Peter] or anybody else, it’s not that big of a deal. But, [Christine] is unfortunately infatuated with if we spend time together or not.”