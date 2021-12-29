Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Neil Patrick Harris is seeing double the dogs.

On Wednesday, the “Matrix Resurrections” star shared a photos of the amazing Christmas gift he got from husband David Burtka.

READ MORE: Neil Patrick Harris Talks Getting His Kids A Golden Retriever For Christmas

“Awesome gift this year: replica stuffed versions of our dogs,” Harris wrote in the caption.

The first photo in the set shows the three stuffed animals, fashioned to look like his pups Gidget, Spike, and Ella.

In the next photo, the stuffed dogs are swapped with the real things in exactly the same positions.

READ MORE: Young Neil Patrick Harris Really Wants A Nintendo From Santa In ‘8-Bit Christmas’ Trailer

Actress Christina Hendricks commented, “Tamara has one of those!!! They’re amazing.”

Another commenter added, “Ok that freaked me out for a minute 😂.”