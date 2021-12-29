Dwayne Johnson did not appreciate how Vin Diesel approached him on social media earlier this summer.

In an interview with CNN, the actor got candid about his ongoing feud with Diesel, making it clear he has no intention of returning to the “Fast and Furious” franchise.

Posting on Instagram in November, Diesel issued a direct please to Johnson to come back for the planned tenth and final “Fast” film.

“My little brother Dwayne… the time has come. The world awaits the finale of Fast 10. As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is not a holiday that goes by that they and you don’t send well wishes… but the time has come. Legacy awaits,” Diesel wrote at the time.

Referring to their late co-star Paul Walker, who also went by the nickname Pablo, Diesel continued, “I told you years ago that I was going to fulfill my promise to Pablo. I swore that we would reach and manifest the best Fast in the finale that is 10! I say this out of love… but you must show up, do not leave the franchise idle you have a very important role to play. Hobbs can’t be played by no other. I hope that you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny.”

But Johnson maintains that he has been clear with his former co-star since at least June that he was not going to be coming back.

“This past June, when Vin and I actually connected not over social media, I told him directly—and privately—that I would not be returning to the franchise,” he explained. “I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return.”

He also revealed that he informed the studio executives about his decision, saying “all of whom were very supportive as they understand the problem.”

Talking about Diesel’s recent post, Johnson said it was “example of his manipulation,” adding, “I didn’t like that he brought up his children in the post, as well as Paul Walker’s death. Leave them out of it.”

While he said that his June conversation with Diesel led him to believe they had a “clear understanding” and wanted to depart the franchise “gratitude and grace.” But now he feels “this public dialogue has muddied the waters.”

Finally, Johnson said, “Regardless, I’m confident in the ‘Fast’ universe and its ability to consistently deliver for the audience, and I truly wish my former co-stars and crew members the best of luck and success in the next chapter.”