Being host suits Ciara just fine.

On Thursday, the R&B singer takes over “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” while the Ellen is away, and sits down to interview Normani.

But first, Ciara opens the show with a monologue, joking, “Ellen couldn’t be here because I’m guest-hosting and there were no more tickets available. Sorry Ellen, it’s a sold-out show.”

Talking to Normani, the guest host gets praise from the former Fifth Harmony singer for shaping her as an artist.

Ciara brings up getting to introduce Normani’s performance at the VMAs.

“That meant a lot to me,” Normani says. “For you to be able to share that moment. You know, you’re somebody that I’ve looked up to forever. I always felt representation was so key.”

She describes being a kid at her grandma’s, learning Ciara’s dance moves.

“You really shaped the artist and the woman that I felt like I could be,” she adds.