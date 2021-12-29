Nicole Kidman doesn’t like being asked about Tom Cruise.

In a new interview with The Guardian, the “Being the Ricardos” star shut down a question from the reporter related to her ex-husband.

Talking about her role as Lucille Ball in her new film, and the real-life comedian’s relationship with Desi Arnaz as depicted in the movie, Kidman said, “It’s about a creative and romantic relationship that doesn’t work out. But from it come some extraordinary things. And I love that. I love that it’s not a happy ending.

“This film says you can make an extraordinary relationship thrive and leave remnants of it that exist forever. Yeah, that’s really gorgeous,” she continued. “You can’t make people behave how you want them to, and sometimes you’re going to fall in love with someone who isn’t going to be the person you spend the rest of your life with. And I think that’s all very relatable. You may have kids with them. You may not, but they were very much in love.”

The journalist, who is a woman, asked the actress “with exquisite care” if she was referring to her marriage to Cruise.

“Oh, my God, no, no. Absolutely not. No. I mean, that’s, honestly, so long ago that that isn’t in this equation. So no,” Kidman responded, adding, “And I would ask not to be pigeonholed that way, either. It feels to me almost sexist, because I’m not sure anyone would say that to a man. And at some point, you go, ‘Give me my life. In its own right.'”

Kidman and Cruise were married for 11 years, until she filed for divorce in 2001.