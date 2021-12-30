One of the most moving moments at the funeral for Princess Diana might not have happened if Buckingham Palace had its way.

During the funeral in 1997, Sir Elton John performed a re-written version of his classic “Candle in the Wind”, dedicated to the late Diana. The new version of the song went on to sell 33 million copies around the world.

READ MORE: Sir Elton John Steps Out With Walking Stick As He Receives Top Honour From Prince Charles

But according to Sky News, newly released documents by the U.K. government from the National Archives reveal that the royal household at Buckingham Palace, which was in charge of organizing the funeral, was at first resistant to John performing the song.

They raised concerns that the new lyrics in the song were “too sentimental,” and Westminster Abbey place a solo saxophonist on standby as a “very second best shot” in case the palace ultimately refused to allow John to go ahead.

Thankfully, the Very Rev Dr Wesley Carr is shown in the documents to have successfully argued letting John perform the song would be an “imaginative and generous” gesture for the public.

“This is a crucial point in the service and we would urge boldness. It is where the unexpected happens and something of the modern world that the princess represented,” Carr wrote. “I respectfully suggest that anything classical or choral (even a popular classic such as something by Lloyd Webber) is inappropriate.”

READ MORE: Ed Sheeran Says He ‘Almost Killed’ Elton John While Filming ‘Merry Christmas’ Music Video

“Better would be the enclosed song by Elton John (known to millions and his music was enjoyed by the princess), which would be powerful. He has written new words to the tune which is being widely played and sung throughout the nation in memorial to Diana. It is all the time on the radio,” Carr continued.

“Its use here would be imaginative and generous to the millions who are feeling personally bereaved: it is popular culture at its best,” he added. “If it were thought the words too sentimental (although that is by no means a bad thing given the national mood), they need not be printed – only sung.”