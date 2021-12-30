Click to share this via email

The couple that works out together, stays together.

On Wednesday, Justin Timberlake shared a video of himself and wife Jessica Biel working out together, doing the same moves in tandem.

“Swolemates,” he captioned the Instagram video. “See you in 2022 🙌🏻”

Set to some very intense music from “Rocky IV”, the couple stay remarkably in sync while doing the different workouts.

“Greatest workout soundtrack ever!” one commenter wrote.

Another joked, “Completely NSYNC 😍💪🔥.”

Biel recently shared a rare photo of her and Timberlake with their two kids over Christmas.