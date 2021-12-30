Katharine McPhee is proud of her body.

In a new Instagram post, the singer responded to people criticizing her husband David Foster for a recent bikini photo.

“What baby!” Foster captioned the photo earlier this week.

His post garnered some backlash for focusing on McPhee’s body, post-child birth.

But on Wednesday, the singer shared her own post, with a bathing suit photo.

“ok the press around my husbands photo he posted of me is so dumb… so I hope this photo helps lol 🙄,” she wrote. “I’m sorry but we are not sorry.”

“And for all of you who can’t deal with it maybe this helps. I’ve struggled with weight my whole 20s and 30. I’ve gone up and down 10 times over. Does that make you feel better? There is nothing wrong with that -most people do,” she continued.

“I lost this baby weight without dieting. Zero. Diets are the worst and I’ve had zero pressure from anyone. I’ve let me body do its thing and found a great workout. That’s it. And guess what? I’ll probably gain weight again at some point too. Who cares?” McPhee added. “BUT people freaking out about what my husband captioned seriously get a life… Stop being so offended by what people post who have zero impact on your life and move on. Maybe you should have more of an attitude of like, let’s say… ‘oh that’s nice he thinks his wife is hot.'”

McPhee closed by saying, “I cannot with this overly sensitive society right now. But as Taylor Swift said haters gonna hate 🤣 byyeeee.”

Foster’s daughters Erin and Sara shared comments to McPhee’s post.

“If I can accept my step mom looking like this, you certainly should be able to,” wrote Erin in her comment. “The photo wasn’t altered or filtered and she’s had no surgery. You can’t shame someone for feeling cute after a baby whether she’s sharing stretch marks or a six pack. Let her live.”

“If you had cellulite and stretch marks in the photo and the caption was exactly the same we would all be celebrating his post. But you don’t and that’s not allowed to be celebrated,” shared Sara. “Also, you had a baby almost a year ago, not yesterday. You have been working your ass off in the gym. Let’s complain about women and husbands who post 3 week postpartum pics with their full body lipo, filters and altering apps that make us all feel like shit. People are crazy.”

Foster and McPhee, who were married in 2019, welcomed their first child together in February 2021.