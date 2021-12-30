Click to share this via email

Last night, Katy Perry kicked off her Las Vegas Residency show “PLAY”.

The pop star was craving an “appetite for seduction” with a show stopping performance full of booty shaking and a number of “fresh out the oven” costume changes.

Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images for Katy Perry

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Katy Perry

Perry had fans going wild on Twitter sharing videos of the “Bon Appétit” singer literally dropping it down in “Vegas baby.”

Perry took the audience on a magical journey through “Perry Playland” which featured larger than life items like a gigantic orange toilet next to a stack of massive toilet paper rolls. There was even an animated poop emoji channelling it’s “freak” energy as it danced on top of the toilet.

Are you ready to #PLAY🍄? See you TONIGHT at

✨♥️🌈PERRY PLAYLAND🌈♥️✨ pic.twitter.com/EfbJjvfAwL — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) December 30, 2021

Perry took over to sing in the toilet herself.

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Katy Perry

After getting down and dirty, the singer-songwriter toasted to a huge face mask in honour of keeping fans safe during the opening night of her residency.

Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images for Katy Perry

Perry shared a tweet from a fan account that read “That’s a wrap! What did everyone think of the first show of @katyperry’s #PLAY?!” She captioned the re-tweet, “It was great I loved it I will go to every show,” joking about her attendance as the show’s headliner.

It was great I loved it I will go to every show https://t.co/Qv2S3jQZGq — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) December 30, 2021

Perry’s dad was in attendance for his daughter’s big night and even took a photo with a large group of KatyCats. Perry shared the photo posted by a fan that read “BIGGEST KATYCAT PHOTO EVER?!?” and commented on her famous dad, writing, “Omg Keith Hudson lol.”

Omg Keith Hudson lol https://t.co/NP23kdhvUx — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) December 30, 2021

“PLAY” is scheduled for shows through to March 2022.