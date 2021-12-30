Dolly Parton just wants everyone to be save and loved.

In a new interview with Mic, the country music legend talks about everything from the ongoing pandemic, her connection to the LGBTQ community and more.

“I’m not one to get in the middle of controversy,” she says of her donation to COVID vaccine research. “When I first donated my money to help with it, and I got my shot, I thought everybody was waiting in line to get their shot. I didn’t realize there were people not wanting to do it whether for religious reasons, health reasons, personal reasons whatever it be.”

She continues, “I’m not one to tell people what to do. But I was just happy to be part of that, and I think we all certainly need to do our part in being careful. Whether you get the shot or not, you need to be mindful. And I don’t think it’d kill anybody to wear their mask and to do their social distancing, especially now that we have new variants of the pandemic going around. So I really think people should just be very cautious, and careful and mindful, and like I said I’m not one to bother around in people’s lives, I just try to do my part the best I can.”

Asked about people who still have issues with the LGBTQ community, Parton, who has long been beloved by queer fans, says, “People, especially people who claim to be good people, Christian people and people of faith…They need to see the good in everybody — I accept what I don’t understand and leave that up to God. To me God is love, and God is good. God made us all. We’re all God’s children. I don’t think we have the right to judge one another. I think we can love each other as we are. People can’t be different than who they are, and what they are. I’m all about thinking we should be free to be ourselves.”

Finally, Parton talks about her upcoming novel Run, Rose, Run.

“It’s got a lot of mystery, information about the music business, romance, suspense, love,” she teases. “All the things that make for a good book. I wrote a whole album for it called Run, Rose, Run and we’ll be premiering it on Songteller Radio along with the book. I’m really excited for it.”