Thanks to Dionne Warwick’s remarkably direct tweets, she’s now in a tasty battle with Oreo.

The “Walk On By” singer, 81, was up front with the creme-filled sandwich cookie brand to make sure they were well aware of her disappointment in their efforts to experiment with different flavours.

Oreo responded to Warwick by sending her just what she wanted– flavoured Oreos. She shared a photo of a package of Java Chip flavoured Oreo cookies and an Oreo lip balm that was so generously gifted to her.

“After asking @Oreo to stick to the original flavor, they sent me these outrageous items as a response,” Warwick wrote on Twitter, adding a frowning, side-eye emoji.

She followed up with a hilarious second tweet that read, “I will be retaliating at a later date.”

I will be retaliating at a later date. — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) December 29, 2021

In October, the singer playfully invited brands to “twote” at her, writing, “Please reply to this twote if [you] are a brand account. Even the mayonnaise companies.”

Cue Oreo. The cookie company entered the chat by replying to Warwick’s tweet, “well this is fun, hi everyone.”

well this is fun, hi everyone — OREO Cookie (@Oreo) October 20, 2021

Of course, Warwick had some thoughts to express to Oreo and called them out for being extra. “Hello, What is your weirdest flavor? Why are y’all doing the most? The one flavor was fine,” she admitted in the public conversation.

Hello, What is your weirdest flavor? Why are y’all doing the most? The one flavor was fine. https://t.co/0hEFGkJFEh — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) October 20, 2021

But this wasn’t the first time the Grammy winner crossed paths with Oreo. In January, Warwick found Lady Gaga’s limited edition Chromatica Oreos during a visit to the grocery store and couldn’t help but openly wonder what the pink and green cookies taste like. She poked fun at them on Twitter of course:

Hi, @ladygaga. Everyone will be 💩 the rainbow. What do these taste like? https://t.co/hWNpBCAxD6 — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) January 30, 2021

Warwick’s latest social media frenzy is a true testament to her stellar Twitter presence, which she previously noted is successful because she’s “always been Dionne” regardless of whether or not people want her to be.