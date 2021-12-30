When it comes to her love life, Dakota Johnson likes to stay out of the public eye.

The star of “The Lost Daughter” is on the new cover of Elle UK, and in the issue she opens up a bit about her relationship with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

READ MORE: Don Johnson Wants To Have A Talk With Chris Martin Before He Marries Dakota Johnson

The pair have been dating since 2017, and while they are occasionally spotted together in public, they have tried to keep things mostly shielded from prying eyes.

“We’ve been together for quite a while, and we go out sometimes, but we both work so much that it’s nice to be at home and be cozy and private,” Johnson says. “Most of the partying takes place inside my house.”

In the interview, Johnson also talks about being 32 and feeling caught between young and getting older and more mature.

“I feel both 48 and 26,” she says. “I’ve had a lot of life in my life. I had a lot of life really young, so I think I feel older.”

READ MORE: Dakota Johnson’s Post-Pandemic Mood Is To ‘F***ing Rage,’ Discusses ‘The Lost Daughter’

Talking about her role in “The Lost Daughter”, which touches on complicated and often taboo feelings about motherhood, Johnson says the film made her think about her own mother, Melanie Griffith.

She describes her mother as a working parent who was capable of “making everything possible. She was able to be a nurturing, generous, loving mother, and do her job and be an amazing partner to her husbands. But there were also really dark times. So the point is to say that nothing is perfect all the time – nothing.”

Asked if her mom has seen the movie, Johnson reveals, “She’s seen it three times. I think it’s coming from being proud of me. I also think it’s something that she hasn’t seen on screen before, and she’s like, ‘You can say: I f**king hate being a mother today?'”