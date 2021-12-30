In Carlos Marin’s final days, Simon Cowell did all he could to save his life.

Speaking to the press, the late Il Divo singer’s ex-wife Geraldine Larrosa revealed that before Marin died last week from COVID at 53, the “Britain’s Got Talent” judge tried to help him get access to better treatment.

“Simon Cowell personally phoned the hospital and offered to help with anything,” Larrosa said in Spanish, as translated by Hello!.

“To help him, send him a plane in case they could fly [to Spain] sooner, but it was impossible,” she continued. “He was very sick and he would not have survived the pressure of the plane.”

Last week, after Marin’s passing, Cowell paid tribute to the singer in a statement, writing that he was “devastated.”

Larrosa also said, “Before being intubated he said goodbye to me because he knew he wasn’t going to pull through and it was the saddest image in my life.”