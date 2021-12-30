T-Pain just revealed how difficult it is to earn money in the music industry.
The “Can’t Believe It” rapper shared an image of a chart on Twitter that outlined how many streams it takes for an artist to earn $1 on various streaming platforms.
READ MORE: T-Pain Recalls Spilling Drink On Beyoncé’s White Dress: ‘I Did Not Do Good That Day’
“Just so you know……” he wrote alongside the shocking information.
Just so you know…… pic.twitter.com/t8m3PerxT9
— T-Pain (@TPAIN) December 29, 2021
Later, he followed up with a few thoughts regarding Twitter users debating which music streaming service is the best.
READ MORE: Usher Says He And T-Pain Are ‘Good’ After T-Pain Revealed A Chat Between Them Started His Depression
“I see a lot of ‘well I guess I’ll use the best one’ and not ‘we gotta make our own’ keep in mind, most artists don’t even get the whole $1. I’m just letting the up and coming know what the real is. I worked for mine and there are tons of ways around this if you move right,” he shared on social media.
I see a lot of “well I guess I’ll use the best one” and not “we gotta make our own” keep in mind, most artists don’t even get the whole $1. I’m just letting the up and coming know what the real is. I worked for mine and there are tons of ways around this if you move right
— T-Pain (@TPAIN) December 29, 2021