T-Pain just revealed how difficult it is to earn money in the music industry.

The “Can’t Believe It” rapper shared an image of a chart on Twitter that outlined how many streams it takes for an artist to earn $1 on various streaming platforms.

“Just so you know……” he wrote alongside the shocking information.

Later, he followed up with a few thoughts regarding Twitter users debating which music streaming service is the best.

“I see a lot of ‘well I guess I’ll use the best one’ and not ‘we gotta make our own’ keep in mind, most artists don’t even get the whole $1. I’m just letting the up and coming know what the real is. I worked for mine and there are tons of ways around this if you move right,” he shared on social media.