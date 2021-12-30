Secrecy in the world of “Star Wars” is on another level.

With the first episode of “The Book of Boba Fett”, which debuted last Friday, fans got a surprise with the inclusion of actress Jennifer Beals.

The actress plays a Twi’lek named Garsa Fwip who owns a cantina in Mos Espa called the Sanctuary.

Speaking with Variety earlier this month, the “Flashdance” revealed that she didn’t actually know the “Star Wars” project she was filming would be “The Book of Boba Fett”.

“Are you kidding me? I mean, I knew about the character. But this is how good they are at the lockdown of secrets: Even when I first stepped onto the set, I didn’t realize that I was in ‘The Book of Boba Fett’,” she said. “I just knew that I was getting to be part of this story.”

She added, “As it happened, I didn’t know about ‘The Mandalorian’ really, either. My older brother called me and said, ‘I’m going to go watch ‘The Mandalorian’ with [my] kids.’ And I said, ‘Oh, tell me about ‘The Mandalorian,’’ and he started telling me about the show and how great it was. And I walked into the house and the phone rang and that was the offer [for ‘The Book of Boba Fett’]. So that night, I started watching. I was just gobsmacked. It just was so beautiful with so cinematic and heart-centered at the same time.”

Even though she didn’t know the name of the show, she was well aware it was “Star Wars”, though, and Beals admitted, “I wanted to tell everybody and I couldn’t tell anyone.”