Mick Jagger might just be Instagram’s breakthrough star of 2021.

Jagger, 78, delights his 2.4 million Instagram followers with his lifestyles posts. The Rolling Stones frontman documents his visits to dive bars, landmarks and nature spots. The iconic rocker is not posing, he’s just documenting his day-to-day-life.

“I’m not just doing it to do Instagram pictures,” he told the Washington Post. “I’m doing it to go out, because I don’t want to be stuck in a hotel room watching TV. But, I mean, it gives you a bit of a funny thing. Oh, that’ll make a good picture, that’s hilarious.

“I don’t publish them all. Some of them are just too weird. But you do see odd things and you meet people and you say hello.”

Jagger takes no more than one or two security guards with him.

“I’m just trying to get a vibe of where the place is,” he added. “I mean, I don’t want to look horrible, either, but it’s not about total vanity. It’s just like a diary in a way, I suppose. The places you’ve been.

“Touring’s a pretty urban thing, so it’s nice to get out in nature and see a different perspective on things when you go to places like that. It’s wild. I went for some long hikes in some of these other places where I didn’t take any pictures.” See, even rock gods can learn to live in the moment, too.”