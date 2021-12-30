Jack Harlow is calling for the firing of a police officer in Atlanta.

Harlow, 23, posted a video to Instagram on Thursday showing a verbal confrontation between a police officer and a young Black woman. The officer pushed the woman back by her throat. The woman responded by swatting the cop’s hand away.

READ MORE: Lil Nas X Responds To Criticism Of Music Video For Jack Harlow Collab ‘Industry Baby’

“This video came to my attention a few hours ago. When I watched it I was disgusted by that cop and all I wanted to do was make something good happen for this girl immediately,” Harlow wrote.

“I told the world to help me identify her so I could find a way to give her a hug and give her as many tickets to as many shows as she wants. But that’s not enough and its not a solution to a systemic issue that people who don’t look like me have to face.”

The altercation reportedly occurred outside Hawlow’s show in Atlanta earlier this week, according to TMZ. The officer reportedly works for the Cobb County Police Department in Marietta.

READ MORE: Adam Levine Joins Jack Harlow For ‘SNL’ Performance Of ‘Same Guy’

“The next step is identifying this police officer and getting him unemployed as fast as we can,” he continued. “Assaulting a young woman and putting his hands on her neck is sickening. I look out in the crowd every night and see black women in my front row…

“Screaming my lyrics, travelling to see me, supporting me, riding for me. I want this woman, and every black woman that supports me to know – I am so sorry. I want you to be protected and I want this guy to lose his job so fucking fast. I love you. Let’s find this officer.”