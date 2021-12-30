Ava Max opened up about her experience with hair loss after contracting COVID-19.

The singer shared a video to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, writing, “Baby hairs Comin THRU.” She added, “Also so so happy my hair is growing back. I lost a lot of hair when I had COVID last year!!”

Photo: Instagram/ AvaMax

Although this is an uncommon side effect of the virus, it can happen. The “My Head & My Heart” singer endured minor hair loss due to bearing a common symptom- a fever.

According to the American Academy of Dermatology, “noticeable hair loss” can be a consequence of the virus. More specifically, the Academy notes that it’s actually called “hair shedding” and it can occur from a high fever related to various illnesses, including COVID. It usually begins “two to three months after having a fever or illness.” That is when visible chunks of hair can come out upon showering or brushing one’s hair. It can last for as long as six to nine months before the shedding stops.