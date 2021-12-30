Natti Natasha and her family are recovering from COVID.

Natasha, 35, her fiance, Raphy Pina, and two of his four children contracted the coronavirus. The Dominican singer’s team posted a statement about the COVID cases on Wednesday.

“Responsibly, we want to notify everyone that Natalie Gutiérrez, Rafael Pina, Antonio Pina and Mia Pina came out positive for COVID-19,” the post read, per People. “Rafael Jr. and Vida are currently very well and under strict supervision and we are pending any changes in their health.

“Please, the people who have been near us the last 48 hours, we ask that you go get tested and that you isolate in quarantine. The COVID pandemic can touch anyone, so don’t let your guard down, protect yourself, and get your booster. We love you, Famila Pina Gutiérrez.” READ MORE: 2 More BTS Members Join Suga In Testing Positive For COVID-19

Natasha and Pina welcomed their first child together, daughter Vida Isabelle, on May 22.