Chance the Rapper just countrified Nelly’s iconic 2002 track “Hot in Here”.

The rapper appears on Jimmy Fallon’s new show “That’s My Jam” in the upcoming premiere episode on Jan. 3 where he must perform the nearly 20-year-old song with a country rock flare for the Musical Genre Challenge.

The challenge arises after Chance pulls down on a giant lottery-like lever that displays an assortment of tracks with “completely different” genres before randomly selecting his assignment. The rapper heads to the stage where he completely transforms the popular song as he sings it with a southern accent.

The “No Problem” rapper had “zero problems” cracking up Fallon and his fellow competitors, including Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

“That’s My Jam” is inspired by the musical segments featured on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and is NBC’s latest variety game show. The show centres on dividing celebrities into two teams to compete in music-themed challenges for charities of their choice.

Other fan-favourite challenges viewers can look forward to seeing include Launch the Mic, Air Guitar, Don’t Drop the Beat, Slay It, Don’t Spray It, and more.

Entertainment Weekly provides an exclusive look at the premiere episode in the video above.