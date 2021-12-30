An upcoming book peels back the layers of Avicci, one of the most influential and beloved electronic musicians of his generation.

Excerpts from Måns Mosesson’s new book Tim — The Official Biography of Avicii detail diary entries by the late DJ for the years. Avicci, 29, died on April 20, 2018 of suicide.

“I had a hard time accepting never drinking again though strongly suggested from all doctors to wait at least a year before even having a beer,” he wrote, per the New York Post. “Of course, I didn’t listen to the majority of the doctors, I listened to the couple who said it was OK if I was careful.

READ MORE: Nick Jonas Dedicates Emotional Performance Of ‘Wake Me Up!’ To Avicii

“I was ignorant and naive and touring the world, still on the never-ending tour — because once you’ve circled it, guess what? You start right back over again. Those days in hospital were the most anxiety and stress-free days I can remember the past six years, those were my true vacations, as depressing as it might sound.”

A 2015 entry details the family intervention that reportedly pushed him to check into the Ibiza Calm rehab centre.

“It needed to be explained to me very logically and caveman-esque for me to truly understand its nature and how it was harming me,” he wrote. “Ouch, pain. Why me pain now? Uncomfortable feeling.

“Future Tim deal with pain. Future Tim deal with pain better than present Tim because already there’s too many present pains more urgent to deal with.”

READ MORE: Motown’s Marvelettes Singer Wanda Young Dead At 78

Later in life, the beloved DJ embraced Maharishi Mahesh Yogi’s meditation practices, often meditating for hours.

“It feels like I am in a new default mode of being which is very new and a little bit scary,” he wrote. “It felt like the fears the last couple of days caused havoc in me, but I remember the tip to focus on my breathing.”

“The shedding of the soul is the last attachment, before it restarts!” his final diary entry reads.

Tim — The Official Biography of Avicii will be available as of Jan. 18.