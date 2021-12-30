Click to share this via email

It looks like Justin Timberlake is back in the studio with Timbaland.

On Wednesday, Timbaland shared a video on Instagram in which he and the “Cry Me a River” singer has listening to some beats in a studio.

“Soon to come,” the music producer captioned the post, along with a series of eyes emojis.

Timberlake and Timbaland have collaborated on a number of hits, including “Cry Me A River”, “Like I Love You”, “SexyBack”, “My Love” and “Suit & Tie”.’

Singer-songwriter Ant Clemons can also be seen in the studio. He previously worked with Timberlake on the 2020 song “Better Days”.

Timberlake’s last new album was Man of the Woods, released in 2018.