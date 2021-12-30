Ted Nugent is holding nothing back when expressing his contempt for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Nugent, known for such guitar-heavy 1970s tracks as “Stranglehold” and “Cat Scratch Fever”, griped about why he’s never been inducted.

“So why am I not in the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame? That has a lot to do with the fact that you can’t always explain why people are rotten!” Nugent, 73, told KNAC.

READ MORE: Ted Nugent Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Previously Calling The Pandemic A ‘Hoax’

‘I don’t take it personal,” added Nugent, who has been eligible to be inducted as a solo artist since 2000.

“Why isn’t a band like Triumph in there, but Grandmaster Flash is? That’s just dishonest! Why are Patty Smyth, ABBA and Madonna in the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame, but not Styx? Are you kidding me?! You can only explain that is that the people who made those decisions are just plain rotten people!” continued Nugent, apparently mistaking Patti Smith (who was inducted in 2007) with former Scandal singer Smyth, who has not been inducted).

READ MORE: David Crosby Slams Ted Nugent Over Complaints Of Being Ignored By Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame: ‘A Hack Player And No Singer At All’

“The Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame should genuflect to Chuck Berry, Bo Diddley, Howlin’ Wolf, Muddy Waters, the Motown Funk Brothers, are you kidding me? How dare you put Grandmaster Flash, ABBA and Madonna in that?” Nugent said, characterizing “the people who run the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame” as “dishonest,” calling it a “middle finger to the ‘real’ heroes of rock ‘n’ roll and rhythm and blues to put in those other people. Grandmaster Flash? Really? Why don’t we go down to Chuck Berry’s grave and piss on it?”