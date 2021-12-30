Brian Austin Green is going to school whether he likes it or not.

Green posted an amusing video to Instagram on Wednesday revealing he was trapped inside his children’s school. The “Beverly Hills, 90210” star shared how the gate out of the school’s parking lot was locked.

“I’m at my kids’ school helping, painting and redecorating the classrooms,” he explained in an Instagram Story video, per E! News. “I’m working late and it’s raining, and I get to the front gate of the school and it has been locked, so I’m stuck in my car waiting to get out.

“Um, help!”

He did eventually escape.

Green, 48, shares three sons — Journey, 5, Bodhi, 7, and Noah, 9 — with ex-wife Megan Fox. He also has a son, 19-year-old Kassius, from his relationship with Vanessa Marcil.