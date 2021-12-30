Serena Williams’ 4-year-old daughter stole the show in her latest Instagram post.

In the video shared on social media, the tennis player’s daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. performs some jazzy dance moves for the camera.

In the short clip captioned, “My morning,” Williams says, “Wait, I don’t need to be in the camera,” before stepping out of the frame to give Olympia the full spotlight. “You’ve got too much pizzazz, man.”

What’s even more adorable is the fact that the mother-daughter duo wore matching ballerina outfits as they appeared in their white tanks tops, pink skirts and, with the help of an Instagram filter, they even rocked the exact same sunglasses.

The tennis superstar and her little girl often mimic each other’s style, whether they’re getting sporty on the court or all glammed up for the red carpet. Last month, the duo rocked matching one-legged jumpsuits by David Koma for the “King Richard” premiere in Los Angeles.