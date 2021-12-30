Tyler, the Creator is embracing his roots.

Tyler, 30, is beginning to appreciate his African last name more-and-more. The “WusYaName” artist’s Nigerian father has Igbo ancenstry, and his American mother is of mixed African-American and European-Canadian descent.

“My full name, Tyler Okonma, in all caps, just looks really cool,” Tyler told Fast Company, per Entertainment Weekly. “So you might see more of that, I don’t know. I’m getting older, and I think when people get older, they start realizing s**t and liking things they didn’t like. You just start changing.

“I think my version of that is looking at my name and saying, ‘Oh, this is actually cool.'”

His Tyler, the Creator moniker dates back to a MySpace account he made at 13-years-old.

“I’m 17 in high school and around L.A. — that name’s getting around and I kind of just kept it as my stage name,” Tyler explained. “It’s really dumb, but it stuck with me, so it just works.