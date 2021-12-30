Justin Long is apparently off the market.

That’s the takeaway from a recent edition of his podcast, “Life is Short with Justin Long”, in which the star of such movies as “He’s Just Not That Into You” and “Live Free or Die Hard” revealed he’s currently in a relationship.

Long, 43, made the revelation after he asked podcast guest Fortune Feimster to identify her “go-to pizza topping.”

“This is controversial: pineapple,” said Feimster.

“People have been saying that lately,” said Long, admitting he’s not a fan of pineapple on pizza.

“It’s funny, my girlfriend said hers is — she loves the pineapple, too. I’ve never been with anyone who likes pineapple on pizza,” Long added, in the process revealing he’s no longer single.

Feimster admitted that “Italian people get very angry” about pineapple being placed on pizza, prompting Long to respond, “I know.”

Long has an extensive dating resume, and in the past has been romantically linked to such actresses as Amanda Seyfried, Kirsten Dunst, Maggie Q and Drew Barrymore.