“The Real Housewives of Potomac” star Gizelle Bryant is thanking Nicki Minaj for a sweet gift she gave her daughters that “made their YEAR.”

On Dec. 30, Bryant took to Instagram to share a photo of her three daughters — Grace, 17, and 15-year-old twins Angel and Adore — displaying the Gucci bags that Minaj gave the girls as surprise gifts.

“I’m SPEECHLESS!” wrote Bryant in the caption.

“So I’ve never bought my girls high end bags because I always wanted to keep them HUMBLE,” she continued. “Always felt like humility and gratitude is way more important than stylin and profilin for children. So for their 1st @gucci bag to be gifted by the MEGA ICON SUPERSTAR @nickiminaj for Christmas is PRICELESS!”

Bryant added, “Nicki my kids are screaming thru the house 😂 You have made their YEAR! Thank you for being so sweet, this is beyond special!! 🥰❤️🙏🏽 #HumbleNoMore 😜 #RHOP 🌸 #MomentForLife.”

Minaj responded with a comment. “awww you’re welcome gurlzzz. 🙏♥️ Ykw Gizelle, I actually wanted to give Grace smthn diff from the twins so I’ll have that one sent out tmrw. It’s ok, she’ll just have 2,” Minaj wrote.

“They deserve gifts for being respectable young girls on TV & not showing out for camera time ☺️. Respect mommy & daddy miss thangz, that’s what we love to see 😉😘🦄,” she added.