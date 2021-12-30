Fans of “Game of Thrones” are eagerly anticipating HBO Max’s upcoming prequel spin-off “House of the Dragon”, and the author of the book series that inspired both shows is promising viewers that their high expectations will be met.

In a new blog post on his website, George R.R. Martin admitted he “was chuffed” to see that “House of the Dragon” topped IMDb’s list of the most anticipated new TV series of 2022.

“That’s a hell of a list to be at the top of, too. Amazon’s new Tolkien series? Neil Gaiman’s SANDMAN? Marvel shows? STAR WARS shows?” Martin wrote. “Good company.”

READ MORE: ‘Game Of Thrones’ Prequel Series ‘House Of The Dragon’ Starts Production, Cast Announced

He continued by pointing out that he personally was looking forward to “House of the Dragon”.

“Okay, I am hardly objective. And I know a lot of what you will be seeing. (I, um, wrote the book). Also … mum’s the word now, don’t tell anyone… I’ve seen a rough cut of the first episode. And loved it,” he divulged. “It’s dark, it’s powerful, it’s visceral… just the way I like my epic fantasy.”

Martin also offered praise to exec producer Ryan J. Condal and director Miguel Sapochnik, along with the show’s cast, writing “just as with ‘Game of Thrones’, most viewers will only have heard of a few of the actors, but I think you are going to fall in love with a lot of them. (Only to have your heart broken later when… but no, that would be telling).”

READ MORE: ‘House Of The Dragon’ First Footage Revealed In Teaser For ‘Game Of Thrones’ Prequel

Martin concluded by writing, “I think the Targaryens are in very good hands. Anticipate away. I do not think you will be disappointed.”

A premiere date for “House of the Dragon” has yet to be announced.