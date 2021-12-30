Several artists scheduled to take to the take to the stage on New Year’s Eve for a big performance in Nashville have decided to bow out over the surge of COVID-19 cases due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

According to a report from Billboard, Sam Hunt, the Zac Brown Band and Elle King have announced they won’t be performing at Friday Night’s show, titled Jack Daniel’s New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash, held at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park and set to be broadcast live on CBS.

Zac Brown Band frontman Zac Brown took to Twitter to reveal his decision to pull out came after he himself tested positive for the coronavirus.

“To Our Fans, We are deeply disappointed to share that Zac Brown Band will no longer be performing at Nashville’s Big Bash tomorrow night on CBS. Despite taking precautions, I’ve tested positive for COVID-19,” Brown wrote. “While we were very excited to join the incredible line up of artists and millions of amazing fans tuning in to watch, our #1 priority is the safety and well-being of our fans, band, crew and venue staff. We’re looking forward to great things ahead and seeing you all on our tour next year. We wish everyone a safe, healthy and happy 2022! [Love] Zac.”

According to the official announcement, previously announced performers will include Dierks Bentley, Lady A, Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Brooks & Dunn, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton and Cole Swindell, while additional guest performers on the main stage will include Ingrid Andress and BRELAND.

In addition, a second stage will feature performances from Riley Green, Chris Janson, Jon Pardi and Carly Pearce.

The live musical event will be hosted by radio personality Bobby Bones and ET’s Rachel Smith.