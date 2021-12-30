Jack Osbourne popped the question and fiancee Aree Gearhart said yes!

On Thursday, Osbourne took to social media to reveal that he and his longtime girlfriend are now officially engaged.

“Today I asked the most beautiful and loving woman I’ve ever met to marry me. She said yes!!” wrote Osbourne in the caption to a photo he shared on Instagram, in which his girlfriend of two years shows off her sparkling new rock.

“Life is a series of doors and I’m so excited to walk through this one with her. She’s truly a magical being with a heart bigger than anything I could have imagined,” added. “Her step-mom skills make my heart so full. I couldn’t be happier than I am right now.”

Meanwhile, Gearhart shared a closeup of her ring on her Instagram Stories.

Aree Gearhart/Instagram

Osbourne’s mom, former “The Talk” co-host Sharon Osbourne, shared her congratulations on behalf of herself and husband Ozzy.

“Ozzy and I couldn’t be happier and more proud of our son Jack’s engagement to Aree Gearhart. We are so blessed to have Aree as part of our family and we wish them a lifetime of love, light and happiness. ❤️,” she wrote.