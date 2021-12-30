Jeff Lewis is sharing his concerns about the future of his 5-year-old daughter, Monroe, after her application to a Manhattan private school was recently denied.

According to People, the former “Flipping Out” star discussed the situation on his SiriusXM radio show “Jeff Lewis Live”, on Andy Cohen’s Radio Andy channel, after confirming that the holiday party he hosted wound up becoming a “super-spreader” event where he, members of his staff and some of his celebrity guests were all infected with COVID-19.

“Gage and I in the last week or two have been getting along famously and co-parenting nicely until all those articles [about the party] came out,” he said, referencing ex Gage Edward, with whom he shares Monroe. “And now Gage is concerned Monroe is not going to get into private school.”

Added Lewis: “This is very bad timing for us,” he added. “We’ve heard back from one school, and they got back to us right away. They said, ‘We know who you are. We know who Monroe is and… we are not interested in Monroe.’ That’s what they said. She’s a f**king angel. Why would you deny her? She has so much to offer to that school.”