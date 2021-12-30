Shawn Mendes is admitting he’s having a “hard time” with social media at the moment, and has decided to take a break.

In a video he shared via Instagram on Dec. 30, the “Treat You Better” singer revealed his plans to step back from social media, less than two months after he and former girlfriend Camila Cabello announced their split.

“I’m a having a little bit of a hard time at the moment and just kind of my relationship with it,” Shawn said of his decision to back away from social media.

“But I have lots of people sending me videos and telling me what’s going on,” he added.

“I think that when I make music, the ultimate goal is to kind of be sitting there and have my own truth revealed to me,” Mendes continued. “A lot of the time when I’m writing songs, I’m using music as a platform to be able to get to a place inside myself that I wouldn’t be able to get to by just talking to people or thinking about it.”

Mendes and Cabello issued a joint statement in mid-November to announce they were ending their relationship after two years.

“We’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” they wrote in the statement.

“We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends,” the exes continued. “We appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”